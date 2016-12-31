While we are waiting for the re-launch of Pulsar 200NS in India, Bajaj Auto's Cambodian subsidiary has launched the limited edition of Pulsar 200NS for $2,700 (approximately Rs 1,83,000). The naked sport bike has received pure cosmetic upgrades, while powertrain remains untouched for the limited edition.

The highlight of the limited edition is the special decals and contrasting alloy wheel colours. The white and black dual-tone version gets red-coloured alloy wheels, while the blue-coloured model gets white pair of rims. The colour of the crash guard on the front is also in line with the colour of the rim. Additionally, Pulsar 200NS is also fitted with a dual tone under cowl for engine protection.

The limited edition continues to draw power from the 199.5 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 23.1bhp at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm at 8,000rpm mated to six-speed transmission.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has also showcased the new NS family of Pulsar 200NS FI and Pulsar 160NS at a dealer event in Turkey. These two new models are expected to be launched in India early next year. In its second entry, Pulsar 200NS will feature updates on equipment, paint scheme and styling. The highlight of the new version is the electronic fuel-injection system as opposed to a carburetted unit of the previous version. Pictures also suggest that Pulsar 200NS Fi will get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) fitted as optional equipment.

On the other hand, Pulsar 160NS is regarded as the successor of Pulsar 150NS. Based on the same perimeter frame as AS 150, it will draw design cues from Pulsar 200NS. Pulsar 160NS is expected to feature a 160cc engine. The oil-cooled and triple-spark system equipped mill is expected to generate a maximum power output of 16.5bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 13 Nm at 7,500 rpm.