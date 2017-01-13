Bajaj has recently premiered its new all-new Pulsar 160 NS in a dealer meet in Turkey and the buzz online was that the new offering in the Pulsar NS range could also come to India. But we have bit of bad news for the Pulsar fans in the country, who have been waiting to hear the launch news of this new Pulsar 160 NS.

If the latest indications are anything to go by, the Pulsar 160 NS is likely to be only for the export markets and is unlikely to be part of Bajaj's India portfolio. Bajaj is expected to continue with the sales of the Pulsar 150 in India, which has been a consistent performer in the market, reports CarandBike. However, the all-new Pulsar 160 NS, which is expected to go on sale in Turkey, will replace the current Pulsar 150 NS in the Turkish market.

The Pulsar 160NS gets 160.3c single-cylinder engine at the heart, which is tuned to generate a maximum power output of 15.2bhp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 14.5Nm at 6,500 rpm. It gets single channel ABS and employs telescopic fork at front and monoshock at the rear. The stopping power is taken care of by petal disc unit at the front and drum at the rear and the motorcycle rides on 100/90/17 MRF Zapper in both front and rear.

The new born in the Pulsar NS range borrows some of its styling from its elder siblings and features split LED tail lamp, part-analogue part-digital instrument console, halogen head lamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels.

In India, Bajaj recently launched its first 400cc motorcycle the Dominar 400 and is expected to be followed by the launch of the Pulsar 200 NS shortly.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi