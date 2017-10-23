Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to add a new variant to its popular V motorcycle range in India. The new V variant is expected to be launched in the second half of the current financial year.

To be positioned between entry-level commuter models CT100 and Platina and the V15, the new V model is likely to be a low-cost model. Bajaj V is available in 150cc and 125cc versions.

V, the bike made from the metal of dismantled INS Vikrant, is powered by a 149.5cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled DTS-i engine that can churn out a maximum power of 11.8bhp at 7,500rpm and 13Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The V12 is powered by a 124.6cc single cylinder DTS-i engine that develops 10bhp at 8,000rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5,500rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.

There isn't much information available about the new V variant. A report of Autocar Pro says that a new Avenger model is also in the pipeline for this financial year.

Bajaj, which reported a growth of 7.34 percent in September by selling 247,418 units, is reportedly looking to boost the sales of V and Avenger series in the Q4 of the year. In H1 FY2018, Bajaj sold 71,365 units of its V series and 55,021 units of its Avenger cruisers. In September 2017, the sales of CT100 stood at 78,493 units and Platina recorded 47,712 units.

A previous report said that Bajaj has lined up seven products in its portfolio for updates-- CT, Platina, Discover, V, Avenger, Pulsar, Dominar. The new Platina was launched in the country recently with cosmetic updates like headlamp fairing and headlight with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).