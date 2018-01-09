Bajaj Auto launched its flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400 in December 2016. The power cruiser received a warm welcome from biking fraternity and sales were around 3,000 units in the initial months. However, the initial excitement did not last long and the demand for the bike came down gradually. Bajaj Auto is now planning to add some bling to the Dominar 400 to turn around sales.

The company will increase the colour options of the Dominar 400 soon. The motorcycle is currently sold in Matte Black, Moon White, Midnight Blue and Twilight Plum shades while the colour palette will soon update with Racing Red and Gloss Blue colour. The Dominar 400 units in the new colours have already reached dealerships and hence market launch can be expected anytime from now.

In addition to new colours, the power cruiser will be offered with an option of gold-coloured alloy wheels. This is expected to be optional and it will be offered with all colour options of the Dominar 400.

Bajaj retails the Dominar 400 for Rs 1.42 lakh (non-ABS) and Rs 1.56 lakh (ABS version), ex-showroom pan-India. However, the on-road price will vary as it depends on the respective state taxes and charges at dealerships.

Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds. Bajaj's flagship motorcycle also boasts off full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

Bajaj Auto is set to expand the Dominar range with another model. Though the company has not spilled the beans on the forthcoming model yet, multiple reports say the model in question will be a scrambler. Price for the Dominar's scrambler version is expected between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.0 lakh.

Source: Rushlane