Bajaj Dominar, the power cruiser and the most powerful bike of Bajaj Auto, was launched in the country in December 2016 as a rival to the Chennai-based niche-bike maker Royal Enfield. The power cruiser is open for bookings online on the company's website and the latest is that the deliveries of the new Domiar 400 will commence in India on January 15.

Dominar 400 can be booked online for a down-payment of Rs 9,000. Dominar 400, which has stunned bike lovers with its price tag of Rs 1.37 lakh, is also expected to be available for test rides closer to delivery. A report of India.com says that Dominar 400 commands a waiting period of up to six weeks.

The first 400cc offering of Bajaj is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque and it propels itself from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds. It rides on 110/70-17 at the front and 150/60-17 tubeless at the rear. It gets 43mm telescopic front forks with adjustable mono-shock at the rear and boasts a fuel tank of 13-litre.

Offered in three colour choices -- Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White, Dominar 400 measures 2156mm in length, 813mm in width and comes with a wheelbase of 1453mm.

Dominar 400 is offered in two variants. While the disc brake variant has been priced at Rs 1.37 lakh, the twin-channel ABS variant gets a sticker price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).