Bajaj Auto has commenced the deliveries of its new power cruiser, the Dominar 400 across 22 cities in India. The first 400cc motorcycle from Bajaj was launched in the country on December 15 with an aggressive sticker price of Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Dominar 400, the power cruiser from the house of Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj, hit the market as a rival of Chennai-based niche-bike maker Royal Enfield. The 400cc Dominar has already gained immense popularity in the market and Bajaj hopes to sell 7,000-10,000 units of the Dominar 400 per month.

While the deliveries will initially be only in 22 cities, the company will expand it to other dealerships in the coming months. The bookings for the new Dominar 400 are accepted only online at a token of Rs 9,000. Dominar 400 is offered in two variants. While the disc brake variant has been priced at Rs 1.37 lakh, the twin-channel ABS variant has a sticker price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The power cruiser is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque and cruises from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds. Dominar 400 comes with a tubeless 110/70-17 tyre at the front and 150/60-17 tubeless tyre at the rear. The motorcycle flaunts 43mm telescopic front forks with adjustable mono-shock at the rear and boasts of a 13-litre fuel tank.

Dominar 400 features LED headlamps, digital instrumentation and a slipper clutch and is offered in Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White colour options.