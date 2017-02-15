Bajaj's most powerful cruiser the Dominar 400 may be two-months old in India, but enthusiasm over this big machine of the Pune-based two-wheeler maker still looks great. The Dominar 400 is no more in its honeymoon period in the country and now what will do the talking is the sales numbers.

The Dominar 400 has logged 3,000 unit sales in the first month of 2017. The bike, the first 400cc offering of Bajaj, is poised to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in its segment and aims to catch up with the sales of Royal Enfield in the coming months. But the Dominar400 has a long way to go before it is to be seen as a serious challenger.

Bajaj expects to sell about 6,000 units of the Dominar by March. However, it remains to be seen if the Dominar can really dominate the market as its rival does. Royal Enfield, the dominant power in this segment with over 80 percent of market shares, sells over 50,000 units monthly.

"I can tell you that every single vehicle of the 3,000 we made in January was sold out. Of course at this stage we have a waiting period but that is bound to be the case at this point in the game. We are looking at about 4,000 vehicles this month and we can push production gently but cautiously to about 6,000 next month," Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, told MoneyControl.

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants. Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch.

On the pricing front, the brake variant of the Dominar 400 comes with a price tag of at Rs 1.37 lakh and the twin-channel ABS variant comes at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Dominar 400 comes with telescopic front forks with adjustable mono-shock at the rear and is offered in three colours-- Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White.

Source: MoneyControl