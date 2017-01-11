Dominar 400 power cruiser from the house of Bajaj has made a grand entry in the Indian market. Right from its pricing to deliveries, the new 400cc cruiser of Bajaj has been making headlines of late and the latest bit we have is the booking numbers.

Reports suggest that Bajaj has clocked over 2,500 bookings for the new Dominar 400 so far, which was open for bookings from December 15. The Dominar 400, touted as Bajaj's trump card to challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in India, seems to have struck the right chord with the bike enthusiasts across the country. While it remains to be seen whether the Dominar 400 is a real challenger to Royal Enfield, the initial bookings are an indication of things to come.

Priced at Rs 1.37 lakh, the Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds and is offered in two variants. Dominar 400 has a full LED headlamp with vertical Auto Headlamp On (AHO), split reverse LCD display, twin channel ABS and slipper clutch. Offered in three colours-- Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White, the Dominar 400 comes with telescopic front forks with adjustable mono-shock at the rear.

On the pricing front, the brake variant of the Dominar 400 has a price tag of at Rs 1.37 lakh and the twin-channel ABS variant comes at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).