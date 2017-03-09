Bajaj Auto had launched its most powerful motorcycle, Dominar 400, in December 2016. It has received positive response and found around 3,000 takers in January.

Bajaj Auto motorcycle business president Eric Vas says that they are selling more Dominar 400 with ABS option than the non ABS-variant. "At the time, we did not know how much it would sell (Bajaj Pulsar RS200). Later, we were pleasantly surprised that more than 50 percent of the RS 200's sales came from the ABS variant," Autocar Professional quoted Eric as saying.

"When we launched Dominar 400, we had an ABS option. The sale of the ABS variant is far more than the non-ABS variant," he added.

Bajaj Auto is now planning to ramp up Dominar 400's production to 5,000 units by April, and then subsequently increase according to demand. The Pune-based auto-maker is now targeting 10,000 unit sales of Dominar 400.

Bajaj Auto will also expand its retail network for Dominar 400. While the deliveries of Dominar 400 commenced in January across 22 cities, Bajaj plans to ensure ready stock of the bike in 80-100 cities across India by March end.

Dominar 400 is the first motorcycle of Bajaj equipped with premium technologies such as a twin-channel ABS system, slipper clutch and all-LED headlamp. All these features are also segment leading with a price of Rs 1.37 lakh. The twin-channel ABS variant comes at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3cc 4-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine and churns out 34bhp and 35Nm of torque. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.23 seconds.

Dominar 400 comes with telescopic front forks with adjustable mono-shock at the rear and is offered in three colours -- Twilight Plum, Midnight Blue and Moon White. The motorcycle also boasts of split reverse LCD display.