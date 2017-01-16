Bajaj Auto has launched its flagship motorcycle, the Dominar 400 recently. The Dominar 400 has been developed from the Pulsar CS400 concept at the Auto Expo 2014. The company took three years to come up with the final product. With Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto is looking to replicate the success of Pulsar range.

The motorcycle is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve triple-spark, fuel-injected mill that develops 34bhp and 35Nm of torque mated to six-speed transmission. The motorcycle can cruise from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds. On papers, these facts are spot on. However, there are some other aspects that make the Dominar 400 a fine product of Bajaj Auto till date. We have compiled those stand out bits.

Design

The Dominar 400 fits in the power cruiser segment of motorcycles in the country. The only motorcycle that comes to the mind of any auto enthusiast would be the Ducati XDiavel that cost Rs 15.87 lakh. The Dominar 400 is priced far less and it also comes with many specifications of Ducati. Still it has a presence of a bigger motorcycle. The low-slung stance, sculpted body panels, fat rear tyre and LED head lamps makes the Dominar 400 a visual treat.

Touring friendly seating position

Get astride the Dominar 400, the first thing you will notice will be the comfort it provides. Bajaj Auto has found the sweet spot where sporty and comfortable intersect in Dominar 400. The wide handlebar, spacious seat and the slightly rear set footpegs makes it an ideal touring machine and also a comfortable city bike.

Braking power

The motorcycle comes with one of the most advanced braking setup in its segment. It is fitted with Bybre calipers biting 320mm disc up front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. The motorcycle comes with a dual-channel ABS option, a first in its segment.

Digital instrument cluster

The Dominar comes with a split instrument cluster. The main section has been placed at the centre of handle bar while the secondary console has been mounted on the tank and it showcases a high-beam indicator, ABS and side-stand indicator. While there is nothing new in this, it has certainly added premium touch to the bike.

Competitive pricing

Before the launch of Dominar 400, almost all the reports were quoting a price tag of Rs 60,000 or above for the motorcycle. To every ones surprise, Bajaj Auto launched it for Rs 1.36 lakh for the standard and Rs 1.50 lakh for the ABS version, ex-showroom, Delhi. For all the specifications and equipments in the Dominar 400, the pricing makes it a great value-for-money buy.