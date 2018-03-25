Bajaj Auto's entry-level commuter bike CT100 is the most affordable motorcycle in India. The Pune-based automaker has now further slashed the prices of the CT100's electric start + alloy wheel variant and kickstart + alloy wheel variants.

The CT100 kickstart + alloy wheel variant which was previously priced at Rs 36,403 is now available at Rs 31,802 with a price cut of over Rs 4,000, reports Financial Express. The electric start + alloy wheel version is now sold at Rs 39,885, down from the previous price of Rs 41,114, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The reason for the price cut is not known. Bajaj Auto has not made any changes to the price of the base variant CT100 B. It is priced at Rs 30,714, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Bajaj CT100's kickstart + alloy wheel variant and CT100 B variants are powered by a 99.27cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that can pump out 8.08bhp of power at 7,500rpm along with 8.04Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm, paired to a four-speed gearbox. It also claims a fuel efficiency of 99.1kmpl.

Bajaj CT100 electric start + alloy wheel version, on the other hand, draws power from a 102cc single cylinder engine that makes 7.6bhp of power and 8.24Nm of peak torque, paired to a four-speed gearbox. The entire range of CT 100 bikes comes with a top speed of 90kmph.

The electric start version of the CT100 features SNS (Spring in Spring Suspension) technology for dealing with tougher road conditions. Other variants are equipped with the hydraulic telescopic suspension at the front and trailing arm hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. The bike is based on the tubular single down tube with lower cradle frame.

The CT100 electric start + alloy wheel version is available in three color options - black with silver and red decals, black with silver and blue decals, and red.