Popular two-wheeler maker Bajaj has updated its entry-level motorcycle in India, CT100, with Electric Start. Bajaj CT100 Electric Start has been launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 41,997 (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike will be available for purchase at the showrooms of the company starting from Thursday.

Bajaj will continue to sell other variants of CT100 alongside the new Electric Start version. Bajaj CT100 electric start also gets a new decal design along with a fuel gauge and flexible side indicators. The rider and pillion seats are now longer and comfortable and the commuter bike also features SNS (Spring in Spring Suspension) technology to help to negotiates the tougher road conditions.

The new CT100 ES is available in three colour options - black with silver and red decals, black with silver and blue decals, and red.

"The CT100 is the most compelling offering in its segment; it provides customers with superior mileage and now comes with the convenience of electric start. We expect the CT100 Electric Start version to gain a large number of customers at the entry-level 100 cc commuter segment, just the way the CT100 kick-start had done two years ago," said Commenting on the launch, Bajaj Auto, President Motorcycle Business, Eric Vas.

Powering Bajaj CT100 is a 102 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that makes 7.6 bhp of power and 8.24 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 4-speed gearbox. It gets drum brakes at the front and rear.

Bajaj CT100 is pitted against Hero MotoCorp HF Deluxe and Honda CD 110 Dream in the country. Bajaj CT100 is also available with alloy wheels and CT100 Spoke options.