Bajaj Auto has silently launched two new variants to its commuter bike range- the Platina and CT 100. The Platina is now available in 'ES Spoke' variant at Rs 42,650 and the CT 100 'ES Alloy' is priced at Rs 41,997, ex-showroom Delhi.

As the name suggests, Platina ES Spoke is an entry-level variant with spoke wheels instead of alloy wheels. The new variant is powered by the same a 102cc engine which makes 8.1bhp and 8.6Nm of torque mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox.

With the arrival of the new variant, the Platina is now sold in two trims. The other being alloy wheel equipped version priced at Rs 42,650, ex-showroom Delhi.

On the other hand, the CT 100 ES Alloy is a slightly premium trim equipped with alloy wheels. Rest of the vehicle is identical to the other bikes in the CT 100 range. The CT 100 range is powered by a single-cylinder 99.27cc motor that churns out 8.1bhp at 7,500rpm and generates 8.05Nm of torque at 4,500rpm.

With the arrival of the new variant, the 2017 Bajaj CT 100 range is now extended to four variants. The spoke variant is priced at Rs 35,181 while the CT 100 alloy is available at Rs 38,637. The most affordable in the range is the CT 100B at Rs 32,653 while the top-of-the-line trim is the recently launched CT 100 ES Alloy.

Bajaj Auto is currently on a mission to revamp its product portfolio for the Indian market. The company is reportedly focusing on introducing new models and has lined up seven products. The introduction of new variants on its commuter range is part of the plan.