It looks like Bajaj Auto is confident it will finally get the green light to launch its Qute, the quadricyle, widely referred to as 'the small car' in India. What come as a clear indication are the images of a prototype of the model that has been spied undergoing testing on the local terrains.

The folks at India.com have shared these images of the Qute although there is still no word from Bajaj on its launch in India. Aside this, Bajaj has hinted that the decks are getting cleared for the quadricycle Qute to make its entry in the country. The legality of Bajaj's latest innovation is facing legal hurdles at different courts in the country with some questioning some of its features including the safety. The quadricycle Qute was unveiled in India by the Pune based bike maker in September 2015, but the numerous legal hurdles put a break on its sales. Qute was earlier known as RE60.

Powered by an all-new water-cooled 217 cc single-cylinder engine coupled with 5-speed manual gearbox, Bajaj Qute claims a fuel efficiency of 36 kmpl and a top speed of 70km per hour. In terms of dimensions, Bajaj Qute measures 2,752mm in length, 1,312mm in width and 1,650mm in height.

A car from Bajaj was never the talk of the town but that changed when a WhatsApp forwards and messages started doing the rounds recently. The messages with the images of the concept car of Bajaj claimed that the model is on sale with a price tag of Rs 60,000. While this may not be the exact price tag of the Qute when launched, the small car from Bajaj could be in the price range of Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh.

Source: India.com