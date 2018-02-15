Bajaj Auto is inching closer to the launch of Avenger Street 180 and dealers have started accepting bookings. The images of the motorcycle which is expected to be priced Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom Mumbai), have been leaked online.

At that price point, Avenger Street 180 is around Rs 10,000 cheaper than its elder siblings, the Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220. It will also be cheaper by Rs 15,000 compared to rival, Suzuki Intruder 150.

The new Avenger Street 180 will be powered by a 178.6cc engine which it borrowed from the Pulsar 180. The single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-I engine will develop 16.78bhp of power at 8500rpm and 14.22Nm of torque at 6500rpm. The engine will be mated to a five-speed transmission while Bajaj Auto may rework on the gear ratios to suit it for a cruiser's requirements. The Avenger Street 180 is also expected with a single-channel ABS.

In terms of design, Avenger Street 180 is identical to the new Street 220 launched in January barring the digital instrument cluster. It will be offered in red and black color options and most of the underpinnings will be carried over from the Avenger Street 150. Once the Avenger Street 180 launched and gains traction in the market, Bajaj Auto will discontinue the Avenger 150 Street.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220

Range-topping cruiser bikes of Bajaj Auto, the Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220 is now retailed at Rs 93,466 (ex-showroom, Delhi) The Avenger 220 features new headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), new circular all-digital instrument cluster, a new digital panel above the fuel tank (Street 220) and revised side panels and new body graphics.

Source: Autocar