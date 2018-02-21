Bajaj Auto dealers have started accepting bookings for the new Avenger Street 180. The new Avenger model will replace the Avenger Street 150 and dealers are promising to deliver the new bike within 10 days. This indicates that the Bajaj Auto may be launched the Avenger Street 180 in this week.

Leaked pricing information suggests that the youngest Avenger model will be priced at Rs 83,400 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). If the pricing is anything to go by, the new cruiser bike is around Rs 10,000 cheaper than its elder siblings -- Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220. It will also be Rs 15,000 cheaper to rival Suzuki Intruder 150.

The highlight of the new motorcycle will be a 178.6cc engine. The engine will be the same unit that also powers Pulsar 180. The single-cylinder, air-cooled, DTS-i engine develops 16.78bhp of power at 8,500rpm and 14.22Nm of torque at 6,500rpm in Pulsar 180 and is mated to a five-speed transmission. Bajaj Auto may also rework on the gear ratios to suit a cruiser's requirements. The Avenger Street 180 will get disk brakes upfront while ABS will be given a miss to keep the price in check.

Leaked images of the motorcycle confirm that it will feature a design in line with the new Avenger Street 220. The younger Street model misses out digital instrument cluster while LED daytime running lamps have been added. The Avenger Street 180 also gets a blacked-out theme and comes with alloy wheels, a smaller cowl, and matte-black exhaust with an aluminium-finish heat shield. The Street 180 will also come with slightly different paint schemes compared to the Street 220.

Meanwhile, the range-topping cruiser bikes of Bajaj Auto, Avenger Cruise 220 and Street 220 has been doing healthy sales with the introduction of new versions. Both the cruiser bikes are now retailed at Rs 93,466 (ex-showroom, Delhi) The Avenger 220 twins feature new headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), new circular all-digital instrument cluster, a new digital panel above the fuel tank (Street 220) and revised side panels and new body graphics.

Image source: Autocar