Rumours are aplenty that motorcycle giant, Bajaj Auto is set to launch at least two new motorcycles in India early in the New Year 2018. Emerging reports continue to throw light on the possible new offerings from the Bajaj store.

According to the latest report of BikeWale, there are indications that the bikemaker's Avenger 220 Cruise and Street versions have been earmarked for facelifts. Further, it is said that the new avatars of the cruisers could be launched as early as January 2018. The report also adds that testing of the new facelifted version of the Avenger 220 models could be underway.

Bajaj launched the Avenger range in three versions (Street 150, Street 220 and Cruise 220) in October 2015. In its new avatar, the Avenger 220 is expected to get a fully digital instrument console along with features like new split seat and bigger windscreen. The models may also get new pain schemes and body decals.

So far there is no report of change in the powertrain of the Avenger 220. In its new avatars too, the Cruise and Street 220 will be powered by a 220cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine that can churn out 19bhp at 8,400rpm and 17.5Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj has been registering increase in sales since the launch of the new Avenger range. The Avenger, which previously recorded an average sale of 3,000 units per month, is now said to be clocking around 20,000 units a month.

Bajaj is also rumoured to be working on a bigger engine version of the Avenger, which could come powered by a single-cylinder 375cc engine that also does duty in Bajaj Dominar 400 and KTM 390 Duke.