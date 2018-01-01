Popular two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto seems to have bigger plans for its Avenger range in India. Barely a few days after rumours of Bajaj readying facelifted avatars of Avenger 220 Cruise and Street versions made headlines in the auto world, the latest reports suggest that Avenger 150 has been lined up for an upgrade.

A report of ThrustZone claims that Bajaj is planning to withdraw Avenger 150 from the Indian market and introduce a bigger and more powerful Avenger 180 as a replacement. While Bajaj has not confirmed these developments, the report indicates that the launch of the new Avenger 180 could happen as early as this brand new year.

Bajaj Avenger 150 is now sold only in Street variant while the 220 version of is offered in the Cruise and Street models. The report claims that the new 2018 version of the Avenger will come powered by 180cc 2-valve air/oil cooled engine, which is expected to churn out about 15 bhp of power. The current 150 model of the Avenger is powered by the Pulsar 150's engine that is tuned to generate 13bhp and a maximum torque of 12.5 Nm.

While other details of the new Avenger 180 are not known at this point, rumours also indicate that it could get single-channel ABS. The new Avenger 180 may get a price tag about Rs 50,000 more than the outgoing Avenger 150.

The 220 versions of the Avenger will not see a change in the engine. It will continue to be powered by a 220cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled engine that can churn out 19bhp at 8,400rpm and 17.5Nm of torque at 7,000rpm mated to a five-speed gearbox.