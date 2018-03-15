Bajaj Auto, the Pune-based two-wheeler maker introduced 2018 edition of the Dominar 400 in January. The new version of the power cruiser is offered in both Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) equipped version and non-ABS versions.

But last week, some reports claimed that the Bajaj Auto had discontinued the non-ABS version of the Dominar 400 due to low demand. However, now the company has dismissed the reports saying both the ABS and non-ABS versions of the Dominar 400 are still on sale.

"There have been some reports in the media about the discontinuation of Dominar 400 non-ABS variant. Bajaj Auto would like to clarify that the Dominar 400 non-ABS variant is available and is supplied in Matt Black color," Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The non-ABS version of the Dominar 400 is now offered in matte black color while the ABS-equipped models are offered in three color options -- Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue. The non-ABS and ABS versions of the new power cruiser are sold at Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 1.56 lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2018 edition of the Dominar 400 comes with Gold Dust alloy wheels while all other technical specifications and the features remain the same as that of its predecessor. It is powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5bhp of power and 35Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The flagship bike of Bajaj Auto cruises from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds.

Being the premium of Bajaj Auto, the Dominar 400 comes with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) integrated to the LED headlamp, split reverse LCD display, and slipper clutch. It employs a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. In addition to the ABS, the motorcycle is tamed with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes.

Bajaj Dominar 400 measures 2,156mm in length, 813mm in width and 1,112mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 1,452 mm and has a 13-liter fuel tank.