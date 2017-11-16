If the emerging reports are anything to go by, Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto could be readying a new brand that would cater to the 110cc and 125cc segments. The new motorcycle brand from Bajaj is expected to be launched in the country in 2018.

Although the details about this new brand and the motorcycles are scanty at this point in time, rumour also has it that the company will sell the new range of motorcycles alongside the current Discover and V range. Bajaj currently does not have any 110cc model in its range. A report of MotorOctane says that the new brand may debut in February 2018 ahead of Auto Expo.

Bajaj is also said to be working on another new brand codenamed Urbanite, which is believed to be an electric two-wheeler brand. The first model from the new brand is expected by 2020. The year 2018 also appears to be quite a busy one for Bajaj as the company has a host of new bikes and brands lined-up to make entry into the market.

The Rajiv Bajaj-led company is also looking to expand the Avenger family with a new variant powered by a higher capacity engine. The new Avenger powered by a single-cylinder 375cc engine that also does duty in Bajaj Dominar 400 and KTM 390 Duke is expected to rival Royal Enfield Thunderbird and UM Motorcycles and Hyosung cruisers if launched.

In addition to this, it is also learnt that Bajaj is planning to add a new variant to its V-range. The new V variant is expected to be launched in the second half of the current financial year. To be positioned between entry-level commuter models CT100 and Platina and V15, the new V model is likely to be a low-cost model. Bajaj V is available in 150cc and 125cc versions.