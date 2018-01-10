Popular two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto is on a launching spree in India in 2018. The company kick-started the New Year innings with the launches of the updated Discover and Platina range. Bajaj on Wednesday, January 10 also showcased its 2018 range of motorcycles, including the new Avenger range and Dominar 400.

Talking about the new Discover range, as we have been reporting, the commuter brand now gets 125cc and 110cc models. While the new 125cc model is the updated version of the existing version, the 110cc is a new addition.

Both the Discover 125 and 110 bikes will be available in three colours – Black, Red and Blue. 2018 versions of the Discover come with LED DRL (day time running lights) headlamps and digital speedometer.

2018 Bajaj Discover 110

As the earlier spy images of the Discover 110 suggested, the new model looks just the same as its bigger 125cc version, except in the engine. It comes powered by 110cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is tuned to churn out 8.5 hp power and 9.8 Nm torque, mated to a four-speed transmission system.

Built on a new diamond single downtube frame as opposed to the downtube cradle frame of the previous model, the new Discover 110 employs telescopic forks at the front and twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, Bajaj Discover 110cc gets Drum brake on both the sides.

The new Discover 110 is priced at Rs 50,176 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

2018 Bajaj Discover 125

The 125cc version of the Discover draws power from a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which can dish out 11 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed transmission. It gets 16 percent longer suspension and includes disc brakes at the front and drum at the rear for stopping power. The new version of the 125cc Discover gets updated graphics and features conventional telescopic forks at front and spring shock absorbers at the rear.

The new 2018 Bajaj Discover 125 is priced at Rs 53,171 while the disc brake variant goes for Rs 55,994 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Bajaj Platina Comfortec

At the launch of the new Disocver models, Bajaj also showcased the latest version of its 110cc commuter motorcycle the Platina. Called the Platina Comfortec, the bike gets headlamp fairing and headlight with Daytime running Lights (DRLs).

It continues to come powered by a 102cc single-cylinder two-valve DTS-I engine that is now BS-IV compliant. It develops 8bhp of power at 7500rpm and 8.6Nm of torque at 5000rpm, mated to a four-speed gearbox. The new Bajaj Platina Comfortec is priced at Rs 42,650 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).