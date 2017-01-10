Ilayathalapathy Vijay's latest movie Bairavaa directed by Bharathan has earned good revenue for the makers from the sale of various rights of the film. The pre-release business of the Tamil flick stands at over Rs 85 crore.

The trade experts say that the makers of Bairavaa have fetched good amounts from the Tamil Nadu and overseas distribution rights, which have raked in over Rs 55 crore. From the rights of Kerala, Karnataka, TV and various deals, the makers have minted over Rs 30 crore.

It has to be noted that the Telugu dubbing rights have not been sold yet and it is likely to happen only after the release of its Tamil version. Generally, the rights of Ilayathalapathy's films are sold for over Rs 5 crore in Andhra and Telangana regions.

The success of Vijay's previous movie Theri had a major role in its pre-release business. Sri Green Productions, which acquired the entire Tamil Nadu theatrical rights, reportedly kept the actor's previous film as the benchmark while closing the deals with other distributors.

Bairavaa, which has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, should earn over Rs 75 crore to get a 'hit' status at the Tamil Nadu box office, while it has to gross over Rs 125 crore at the worldwide collection centres to be a profitable venture.

The Tamil movie has generated a lot of hype and expected to do good business at the box office in the first week. The movie is releasing on January 12 and is set for a 4-day opening weekend.

However, the buzz around Bairavaa is not in the usual scale in Karnataka as theatres are being dominated by Telugu and Hindi films. Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Balakrishna's Gautamiputra Satakarni, and Hindi film Ok Jaanu have got maximum number of screens. In Kerala, the standoff between producers' council and distributors' council has put the future of Vijay's film at stake.

The good news is that Bairavaa is set for a warm reception at the US and Malaysian market where the movie is releasing big.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]