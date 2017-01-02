The trailer of Vijay's Bairavaa has touched the right chord with his fans. The video, which was released on 31 December to coincide with New Year celebrations, has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience and in less than 48 hours, the clip is set to reach four million hits (40 lakh) on YouTube.

Fans of Vijay are happy with the trailer, which has thrilled them with its action-packed moments backed by court scenes and punch dialogues. The biggest attraction of the trailer is the "helicopter shot" (Mahendra Singh Dhoni's signature shot in cricket) by Vijay to attack his rivals.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay has done a one-man show in the trailer. The video has all the elements that fans of Ilayathalapathy like to see in his movies. Keerthy Suresh and Jagapathi Babu are also part of the clip.

So far, the clip has garnered close to four million hits with above 1.89 lakh likes. Fans of Vijay have a major contribution in its success as they have actively promoted the clip on new-age digital platforms, including WhatsApp, to ensure the clip becomes the talk of the town.

The trailer has now created the positive vibes around the movie. Bairavaa will be out on 12 January and the promotions will start soon.

Bairavaa is an action-thriller, directed by Bharathan. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the movie, which has Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, YG Mahendran, Daniel Balaji, Papri Ghosh and others in the cast.

Santhosh Narayanan gets the credit for music direction, while M Sukumar and Praveen KL have handled cinematography and editing.