After the audio of Vijay's Bairavaa was released last week, the makers are now preparing for the launch of its trailer. Although the date of its unveiling has not been revealed, the team is working round the clock to deliver the clip soon.

The buzz is that the Bairavaa unit is busy with the post-production works and simultaneously working on the trailer. Editor Praveen KL and director Bharathan are fully occupied with the works and so far, things have gone as per their plans.

Sources say that there is a possibility of the movie trailer being released on December 31 to coincide with the New Year celebrations. But a section of media says that the clip might be released in the first week of January.

The audio of Bairavaa has met with mixed reviews and the teaser, which was unveiled a few months ago, has received decent response. The trailer plays a major role in building a good hype around the flick and the makers should not lose the opportunity to create a good pre-release buzz.

Bairavaa is an action-oriented commercial entertainer in which Keerthy Suresh plays the role of Vijay's love interest. Aparna Vinod and Papri Ghosh are the other two female leads in the movie, which has Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu in the negative role. Sathish, TG Mahendran, Daniel Balaji, Harish Uthaman and others are in supporting roles.

Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music, while M Sukumar has handled the cinematography department. The Vijaya Productions-bankrolled flick will be out in January 2017 on the occasion of Pongal.