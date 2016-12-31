The trailer of Vijay's Bairavaa will be a New Year treat for the Tamil audience. Yes, the video is most likely to be out tonight and a formal announcement on the same will be made shortly.

"Update: #Bairavaa Trailer Announcement in sometime. Follow us and Subscribe on Youtube to watch it exclusively! [sic]" Lahari Music, the official audio rights holder of the movie, tweeted.

It is said that the trailer will give a glimpse of the overall content of Bairavaa. The clip is expected to primarily focus on Vijay's character and it will be loaded with the elements that fans of Ilayathalapathy like to see in his movies.

The teaser of Bairavaa had been met with mixed reviews and people had criticised that it was an ordinary clip, which failed to evoke the curiosity levels of the audience. The makers are now planning to deliver a better video than its predecessor as creating positive vibes before the movie's release is important to get a good opening at the box office.

Bairavaa is an action thriller, which marks the second reunion of director Bharathan with Vijay. They had earlier worked in Azhagiya Tamil Magan, which had failed to set the box office on fire. The latest film has Keerthy Suresh playing the main female lead with Jagapathi Babu, Aparna Vinod, Sathish, YG Mahendra, Papri Ghosh, Mime Gopi and others in the supporting roles.The film has Santhosh Narayanan's music, M Sukumar's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.

The Tamil movie had hit the floors in April and the shooting has been wrapped up in December. The post-production works are almost completed and the movie is yet to be censored. The makers will start the film's promotions in the first week of January.

Bairavaa, which will be produced by Vijaya Productions, will be releasing on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal festival.