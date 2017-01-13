Despite the ongoing theatre strike in Kerala, Ilayathalapathy's romantic action thriller Bairaava was released in the state on Thursday, January 12.

What to expect from Bairavaa?

Vijay's latest masala film, written and directed by Bharathan, revolves around Bairavaa, who falls in love with Malarvizhi (Keerthy Suresh), whom he meets during a wedding function. The movie exposes the medical college mafia through the eyes of a common man. It also stars Aparna Vinod, Papri Ghosh, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendran, Mime Gopi, Sija Rose, Sathish, Sharath Lohitashwa, Sugunthan and Sreeman, and has been garnering mixed response from the audience.

Bairavaa Kerala box office collection:

Bairavaa at Kochi multiplexes

Though Bairavaa had a dull initial booking at the multiplexes in Kochi, the Vijay-starrer picked up in evening and night shows. The Keerthy Suresh-starrer had more than 625 shows on the opening day throughout the state, with 50 shows at Kochi multiplexes alone.

The big-budget entertainer is said to have raked in a gross collection of approximately Rs 12.58 lakh on the opening day, but couldn't break the record of Vijay's previous outing Theri, which is said to have earned Rs 12.87 lakhs at the multiplexes. Bairavaa was screened in four multiplexes in the city, and out of 50 shows, it had nine houseful shows, with an average theatre occupancy of 74.71 percent. The movie made its highest collection from PVR cinemas, where it collected approximately Rs 6.47 lakh from 19 shows.

Bairavaa Day 1 at Kochi Multiplexes Venue Total Shows Houseful shows Theatre occupancy Total collection PVR Cinemas 19 2 79.33% Rs 6,47,866 Cinemax 12 4 77.06% Rs 2,15,946 Pan Cinemas 8 2 73.68% Rs 1,45,154 Q Cinemas 11 1 65.09% Rs 2,49,392 TOTAL 50 9 74.71% Rs 12,58,358

Bairavaa at Ariesplex Thiruvananthapuram

Bairavaa opened to tremendous response at Ariesplex SL Cinemas in Thiruvanthapuram. It has broken the day one record of Mohanlal's Pulimurugan on the opening day by earning Rs 10.3 lakh gross with a theatre occupancy of 98.26 percent. Out of 19 shows at the multiplex, the movie had 14 houseful shows. Meanwhile, director Vysakh's action thriller had collected Rs 8.19 lakh on the first day at Ariesplex.

Bairavaa Day 1 at Ariesplex Venue Total Shows Houseful shows Theatre occupancy Total collection Ariesplex 19 14 98.26% Rs 10,30,948

Bairavaa at Carnival Cinemas

Vijay enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala, and this is evident from the first day response of Bairavaa. Without any competition from regional movies, the film gets massive support from the audience. As per the collection report from Carnival Cinemas, the action thriller is said to have made Rs 7.81 lakh on the opening day from its five theatres in Karunagapally, Kollam, Thalayolaparambu, Angamaly and Muvattupuzha. The movie had 10 houseful shows out of 44 total shows at Carnival Cinemas. Looks like Vijay's fans in Kollam have welcomed the film as it had 100 percent theatre occupancy at Carnival Cinemas in the town, and all the tickets for Friday were sold out at the time of reporting.