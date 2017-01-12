Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa has been hit by piracy. The Tamil movie has been leaked online hours after the movie was premiered in foreign countries.

The makers of Bairavaa had taken precautions to prevent the film from being leaked. They even ran a campaign requesting the fans of Vijay to send the torrent links to them through e-mail or through WhatsApp if they found any on internet.

Yet the pirated copies of Bairavaa have been leaked online. The full movie is now available online in torrent sites. However, the makers are trying their best to remove the links from various public forums.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by the governments, none of them have become successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies (of both good and poor print quality) have made their way to the internet within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

However, the makers of Bairavaa might find solace in the fact that the audience would still like to watch the film on a 70mm screen to get the real experience instead of watching inferior versions on the internet.

Bairavaa has been released on January 12, Thursday, ahead of Pongal festival. The movie has opened to mixed reviews and has got a fantastic opening in Tamil Nadu.

The Bharthan-directorial has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, while Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu has enacted the role of a villain. It is a regular commercial entertainer, which is being liked by viewers for Vijay's presence and action sequences with a decent storyline.