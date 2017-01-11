Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa is releasing big in the United States. The Tamil movie will have premieres in many centres on Wednesday, January 11. Now, all the eyes are on whether the flick would break the special-show records of the actor's previous flick Theri.

Theri had minted $251,123 from its premieres last year. It became the third highest grosser in the US from the premiere shows after Rajinikanth's films like Kabali (1,925,379), Lingaa ($404,566) and Endhiran ($260,000).

However, Bairavaa is releasing in less than 100 screens. Hence, it has to be seen whether the movie will outperform Theri in premiere shows.

The US theatrical rights have been purchased by 8K Miles Media, a South Asian media syndicate, in association with B&B Entertainment and Tentkotta-a popular Tamil films streaming portal. They have paid a good amount for the rights and hope to recover most of their investment in the opening weekend itself.

Vijay has good fan following in the US and his movies have often struck the chord with the audience. But the good word-of-mouth has always played a major role in its success at the box office.

Top Tamil Grossers from US Premiere shows Si. no Movie Release Date Collection in US Dollars Screens 1 Kabali (Tamil+Telugu) 22-07-2016 1,925,379 450 2 Lingaa (Tamil+Telugu) 11-12-2014 $404,566 118 3 Endhiran 31-09-2010 $260,000 45 4 Theri 13-04-2016 $251,123 130 5 I (Tamil+Telugu) 13-01-2016 $168,795 120

Bairavaa is one of the biggest releases of 2017. The movie marks the reunion of Vijay and director Bharathan, who had earlier teamed up in Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Their first venture was a moderate hit at the box office.

Actress Keerthy Suresh, who is fast gaining popularity in the industry, has been paired opposite Vijay in the film, which also stars Aparna Vinod and Papri Ghosh in the female lead roles. The Vijaya Productions-bankrolled film also features Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Rajendran, Sreeman and others in the cast. The film features Santhosh Narayanan's music, M Sukumar's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.