The music of Vijay's Bairavaa saw a surprise release on Tuesday, December20. It was earlier supposed to be unveiled on December 23, but the plans changed after the songs from the movie were accidentally released on iTunes.

The Bairavaa album consists of five tracks composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Vijay, Benny Dayal, Haricharan, Vijaynarain, Dharshana KT, Priyadarshini and Arunraja Kamaraj have lent their voices. Vairamuthu has penned the songs.

Among the five, 'Papa Papa' and 'Varlaam Varlaam Vaa' have impressed audiences. However, the album itself has met with mixed reviews. While many say the album does not live up to expectations, fans of Vijay say that people will start liking the songs on repeated hearings.

Below, we bring to you the audience reviews of the album:

Sidhu: #Bairavaa: Lifeless album. Nothing exciting in it except for the Varlam Vaa track. It's clear that 'mass' and SaNa don't go together.

Vijay surely deserves better music for the charm and fire that he exhibits in the songs. Three in a row now. #Bairavaa

Prashanth Rangaswamy: First time - U get to not like a Vijay movie song. Cha. Expected a lot ! #Bairavaa. Mokkai is a mokkai. Just because it is a Vijay movie. Cannot fake appreciate for retweets and followers #Bairavaa

Poor opening song. Arun Raja Kamaraj - Bad choice. Very Ordinary stuff from @Music_Santhosh #Bairavaa . 5/10 .

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #Bairavaa album disappoints like no Vijay album has in recent times. Except #VarlaamVarlaamVaa, which works to an extent, the rest fall flat

Kamaljii: #PapaPapa #Bairavaa : Both Charanams Fair. Opening Folk Pallavi makes it unpleasant & in "Ullaen Ayya.." VJ voice/Raga Good.

Star Let down.

AnupeshKC: CHARTBUSTER BAIRAVAA SONGS. 4.25/5 is my rating for #Bairavaa songs

Pakka massive element album. Great treat for fans n genuine music lover

Vijaya Kumar: Hearing 1st Doesn't impress, 2nd it impressed & 3rd time its time to choose as Favourite #Bairavaa @Actor_Vijay @Music_Santhosh @ajithFC.