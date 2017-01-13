Vijay and Keerthy Suresh's movie Bairavaa aka Bhairava was released on Thursday, January 12. The movie deals with a topical issue and entertains viewers with its decent content, although people have criticised the poor execution.

Bairavaa (Vijay) plays the role of a collection agent in a private bank. He is a law-abiding citizen, whose life changes after he falls in love with Malar Vizhi (Keerthy Suresh). The movie tries to throw light on the education mafia, and his fight with the villain, PK (Jagapathi Babu), forms the crux of the story.

Vijay has played a saviour in several movies and Bairavaa too follows similar lines. But critics say that the movie lacks a strong screenplay, which pulls it down. Otherwise, it too would have become a memorable outing of the actor like his Kaththi or Thuppakki.

Nonetheless, Vijay's performance, Santhosh Naryanan's background score and Sukumar's cinematography have received appreciation from viewers as well as critics.

Following are the comments posted by some critics:

The Hindu: In these demonetised times, Bairavaa says money that's saved up is like cold food in the fridge. You have to be like a hunter, always after fresh kill. It's only when you have a zero balance that there's a spring in the step when you face the challenges of a new day. Click here to read the full review...

Behindwoods: The film travels 20 minutes without Vijay during the flashback portion, a rarity in his films. A gutsy move by the team! Though the flashback is predictable and passable, it helps to create tension and also gives good build up to the villain. The film takes time to settle down, but once it gets going you get a partially satisfactory ride till the mid-point. Click here to read the full review...

Times of India: There are some elements that work... like the robust action blocks, which keep reminding us of how the film could have been so much more than what it is now, the references to Vijay (the one that appears just before the interval, during an action scene, is one of the few highlights) and the star himself. Click here to read the full review...

Indian Express: Bairavaa only works in parts like many of his previous films and even some select moments -- which you can find only in the first half -- don't quite make you overlook the film's biggest flaws, which are its length and pace. Click here to read the full review...

International Business Times: Vijay's Bairavaa is a formulaic film that neatly caters to the hardcore fans of Ilayathalapathy. With uncomplicated narration and a decent storyline, Bharathan comes out with a decent entertainer for the family audience this Pongal. Click here to read the full review...