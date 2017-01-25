Vijay's Bairavaa, which struggled to do good business at the Tamil Nadu box office, is likely to hold well in theatres as no big movie is releasing this week. Also, the delay in the release of Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3 will work in favour of Ilayathalapathy's film.

Vijay 62: AR Murugadoss clears air on his third film with Ilayathalapathy

The collections of Bairavaa took a huge hit last week due to Jallikattu protests. The movement took the attention away from the film. According to some leading theatres, the collection of the Vijay-starrer dropped over 50 percent.

The occupancy rates were reportedly low for the morning and matinee shows, while the evening shows enjoyed a better response. However, the collections were not up to the mark.

However, the delay in S3's release has come as a major advantage for Bairavaa. The movie is expected to do well across the state during Republic Day holiday weekend.

In 13 days, Bairavaa has grossed Rs 59 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. But the movie is considered an average grosser and it should earn over Rs 75 crore to get the 'hit' status at the Tamil Nadu box office.

It has done well in Kerala. Among the overseas centres, it has made good collection in Malaysia.

Bairavaa is an action-packed movie, written and directed by Bharathan. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the flick bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Sreeman, YG Mahendra, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Vinod also play key roles.

The movie has Santhosh Narayanan's music, M Sukumar's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.