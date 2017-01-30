Vijay's Bairavaa (Bhairava) has been pushed to the third place by Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, which has also been dubbed in Tamil as Balam, and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. In fact, both the Hindi movies have got a flying start in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay 61: Ilayathalapathy-Atlee's next is a semi-period film?

In its opening weekend, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees along with its Tamil version minted Rs 1.25 crore from 225 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It is considered as a grand opening for a movie starring a Bollywood actor in Tamil Nadu.

Hrithik Roshan's Hindi film Kaabil is in the second place in Chennai collecting Rs 77.03 lakh. The movie enjoyed good viewership across theatres and the good word-of-mouth worked in favour of the flick.

Bairavaa, which was sitting pretty in the top position for a few weeks, has been affected by Raees and Kaabil to some extent. After minting Rs 3.09 crore in the first weekend, it had collected Rs 90.53 lakh in its second weekend. The business had taken a toll due to the Jallilkattu protests last week.

In its third weekend, Bairavaa has earned Rs 45.27 lakh from 219 shows. The total collection of the movie in Chennai stands at Rs 6.61 crore.

New release Adhe Kangal has opened to positive reviews and celebs too have appreciated the flick. In the opening weekend, it collected Rs 27.80 lakh from 114 shows. Malayalam movie Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is in the next place collecting Rs 5.26 lakh from 36 shows to take its 10-day total tally to Rs 18.69 lakh.

Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Jomonte Suvisheshangal has collected Rs 1.47 lakh from 12 shows to take its total tally to Rs 16.97 lakh.

However, this week Arvind Swamy, Jayam Ravi and Hansika Motwani-starrer Bogan is seeing the light of the day. It is likely to occupy the numero uno position at the Chennai box office in the coming weekend.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]