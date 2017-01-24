Vijay's Bairavaa has been affected by the Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu. Theatres across the state witnessed a massive drop in collections during the last seven days. But the makers would now be a bit relieved, as it is getting one more week in theatres without any big competition.

Vijay 61 aka Thalapathy 61: Ilayathalapathy-Atlee's film to take off on February 2

Bairavaa had opened well and enjoyed good viewership until the protests against the ban on Jallikattu started in Tamil Nadu. According to trade experts, the morning and matinee shows were badly affected, but the evening shows had decent occupancy rates across the state last week.

Vijay's film was supposed to be replaced by S3 aka Singam 3 this week. Bairavaa was expected to lose at least 40 percent of the screen count if Suriya's movie had been released on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

However, now that the release of the Suriya-starrer has been postponed by a week, Bairavaa will run in theatres for one more week without any competition. The release of S3 has been delayed due to the Jallikattu agitation. The makers are said to have felt that it is not a right time to release a big film.

Coming to Bairavaa, the movie has grossed over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The movie has been granted 30 percent entertainment tax exemption, which has turned out to be a big advantage for Vijay's film.

However, the movie should earn above Rs 70 crore to be declared a hit for the distributors.

Bairavaa is written and directed by Bharathan and produced by Vijaya Productions. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the film, which stars Jagapathi Babu in the role of a villain.