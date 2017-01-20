Vijay's Bairavaa has successfully completed its first week in theatres. The Kollywood movie, which was released as a Pongal treat to the Tamil audience on January 12, has made good collections at the box office in eight days.

Bairavaa got a fantastic opening and cashed in on the festive mood of Kollywood audience in Tamil Nadu. The movie opened to mixed reviews, but the collections did not witness a major drop. The extended holiday (On Tuesday - January 17) due to MGR's 100 birth anniversary helped the movie hold well on the week days.

However, the ongoing protests to uplift the ban on Jallikattu had some impact on the business of Bairavaa. Especially in Chennai, the youths' strike at Marina Beach took a toll on the collections in the following days as the this event drew the people's attention. Interestingly, some theatres like Vettri Theatres witnessed over 60 percent occupancy even on weekdays.

The Vijay-starrer has ended the week on a high note with Bairavaa earning about Rs 85 crore at the worldwide box office. Not only in Tamil Nadu, Bairavaa has done reasonably well in Kerala as well. Among the overseas centres, it has raked in well in Malaysia and the US. The gross collection at the international box office is about Rs 30 crore.

Unfortunately, Vijay and Keerthy Suresh's film is affected by the one-day strike called by the various group of film industry, as theatres across Tamil Nadu remains shut on Friday, January 20.

Bairavaa is an action-packed movie, which is written and directed by Bharathan. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the flick, bankrolled by Vijaya Productions. Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Sreeman, YG Mahendra, Vijayaraghavan, Aparna Vinod and others are in the cast.

The movie has Santhosh Narayanan's music, M Sukumar's cinematography and Praveen KL's editing.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]