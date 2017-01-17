Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa (Bhairava) is all set to become the first Tamil movie to reach the Rs 50 crore-mark at the worldwide box office in 2016. The Kollywood film is likely to reach this milestone on Tuesday, January 17.

After getting a good opening, the business of Bairavaa witnessed a downward trend on its second day. The mixed reviews from the audience and critics had some impact on the Vijay-starrer. Trade experts had predicted the business to drop for this reason during the following days.

However, lack of competition helped Bairavaa to draw the audience in big numbers on Saturday and Sunday. The movie managed to retain good viewership on Monday as well, and the good run in theatre is expected to continue until Tuesday, which is a holiday in Tamil Nadu to mark the birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

Bairavaa was released in over 500 screens and enjoyed over 75 percent occupancy in key theatres across the state. The five-day worldwide gross collection of the movie totals around Rs 49 crore and it requires just Rs 1 crore to reach the Rs 50-crore mark.

The 30 percent tax exemption given to the Tamil film by the state government has played a major role in its business.

The worldwide distribution rights of Bairavaa were sold for over Rs 55 crore. The movie should earn over Rs 80 crore to be a profitable venture for the distributors. The future seems to be bright for the Vijay-starrer as no big film is getting released this week.

The next big release is Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3, which will hit theatres on January 26. So the Tamil movie will not have competition for the next nine days, which will be a big boon for it.

Bairavaa, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, has been written and directed by Bharathan.