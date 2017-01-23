Ilaythalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa, also spelt as Bhairava, has ended the second weekend at the Chennai box office on a decent note. The movie was largely affected by the ongoing Jallikattu protests.

Bairavaa had 279 shows in the second weekend from which it has collected Rs 90.53 lakh, reports Behindwoods. It had raked in Rs 3.09 crore from over 900 shows in the first weekend. By the end of 11 days, the total collection of the Tamil film stands at Rs 5.59 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The Vijay-starrer would have easily collected over Rs 1.50-1.70 crore in the second weekend if not for Jallikattu protests, say trade experts. Nonetheless, Bairavaa has remained in the top position for the second consecutive week at the Chennai box office.

Interestingly, the business of Koditta Idangalai Nirappugaa, which was overshadowed by Bairavaa in the previous week, has witnessed considerable growth in the second weekend by earning Rs 11.15 lakh from 87 shows to take its 9-day total tally to Rs 27.36 lakh. It had collected just Rs 5.56 lakh from 44 shows in the first weekend.

XXX: Return of Xander Cage has raked in Rs 11 lakh from 93 shows to take its total tally to Rs 43.73 lakh, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru has collected Rs 9.68 lakh from 60 shows to end its fourth weekend at Rs 1.43 crore and Malayalam film Jomonte Suvisheshangal has earned Rs 9.26 lakh in the first weekend at the Chennai box office.

Bollywood movie Dangal has crossed Rs 4.5-crore mark at the Chennai box office. This weekend, it made a collection of Rs 5.78 lakh from 33 shows. Mohanlal and Meena's Malayalam film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has collected Rs 5.10 lakh from 30 shows in the first weekend.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]