Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa (also spelt as Bhairava) has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. The Kollywood film has capitalised well on the festive season to make a brilliant collection in the capital city of Tamil Nadu in four days.

Bairavaa (Bhairava) 4-day 1st weekend box office collection: It has raked in Rs 3.09 crore from over 900 shows in the first weekend in Chennai, reports Behindwoods. This is considered a grand opening. Bairavaa earned a little over Rs 90 lakh on the opening day and collected over Rs 70 lakh each in the next two days. On Sunday, the Vijay-starrer close to Rs 80 lakh to end its first weekend on a high note.

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is off to a decent start at the Chennai box office. The movie was expected to get a fantastic opening, but the English flick did not get the required number of screens due to Bairavaa. Hence, the business is not up to the usual standards of a big Hollywood flick. However, the collection is expected to witness an upward trend as the initial craze around the Vijay-starrer has come down.

Telugu film Khaidi No 150 has got an above-average opening in Chennai. It has raked in Rs 37.25 lakh. The movie was released on January 11 and the business was hit following the massive release of Bairavaa.

Hindi movie Ok Jaanu, the remake of Mani Ratnam's Ok Kanmani, has done a business of Rs 9.42 lakh from 57 shows, Telugu film Gautamiputra Satakarni has earned Rs 12.58 lakh in the first weekend, while new Kollywood release Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga has collected Rs 5.56 lakh from 44 shows.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru raked in Rs 3.98 lakh to take its total to Rs 1.30 crore by the end of its third weekend and Dangal collections have completely dropped as it could earn only Rs 2.44 lakh to take its total to Rs 4.45 crore.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]