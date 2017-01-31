The business of Vijay's Bairavaa has started slowing down at the Tamil Nadu box office. The new releases from Hindi, like Raees (dubbed into Tamil as Balam), and Kaabil, had some impact on the collection of Ilayathalapathy-starrer in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Bairavaa was affected by Jallikattu protests in the previous week. But the movie recovered on Republic Day and during its third weekend. The movie enjoyed good viewership on Saturday and Sunday morning and matinee shows. But the evening shows reportedly had a low turnout of viewers due to India vs England T20 match.

On Monday, Bairavaa had a decent occupancy in theatres and by the end of 19 days, the total business of the Vijay's movie was around Rs 62 crore. With a series of big banner movies lined up for release in the next few weeks, the Ilayathalapathy's film is unlikely to see growth in its business.

As per the trade reports, Bairavaa should have earned around Rs 70-75 crore to be declared a hit at the box office. Looking at the current trend, it is unlikely to reach the mark.

In the coming weeks, Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy's Bogan (Feb 2), Suriya's S3 aka Singam 3 (Feb 9), Mottai Shiva Ketta Shiva (Feb 17), Yaman and Nenjam Marappathillai (Feb 24) are hitting the screens.

Coming to Bairavaa, the movie was released on January 12 on the occasion of Pongal festival. With no competition from big banner films, the Vijay-starrer cashed in on the festival holiday weekend. But in the following week the collection took a toll after Tamil Nadu witnessed unprecedented Jallikattu protests.

The Vijaya Productions-bankrolled movie has been written and directed by Bharathan. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the film, which has Jagapathi Babu, Sathish, Daniel Balaji, Rajendran and others in the cast.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]