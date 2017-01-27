After the business in the previous week was affected due to Jallikattu protests, Vijay's Bairavaa is on a recovery path at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie made decent collections on the weekdays, and on Thursday, Republic Day holiday, the Tamil film enjoyed good viewership across the state.

Bairavaa collections witnessed huge drop last week, but saw a slight improvement during the weekend. The business post second weekend did not show any sign of growth. But on Thursday, the Vijay's film came out with flying colours.

The trade reports say that the theatres in Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore witnessed fantastic footfalls. In fact, the response was better than its second Sunday. The estimated Tamil Nadu gross collection is above Rs 60 crore by the end of its 15-day second week. Please note that it is not the official figure and the final number might vary.

With no competition for one more week, Bairavaa is predicted to do well in the third weekend. The family audience turnout is expected to be high in the coming days and the movie might gross about Rs 70 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in its lifetime.

Bairavaa has been given 30 percent entertainment tax exemption by the Tamil Nadu government, which means the gross collection will be almost equal to the net business. Hence, the Tamil film is likely to end as an average grosser for the distributors.

The movie was released on January 12 and met with mixed reviews. Like every year, there was no competition from any other biggies during Pongal season this time. But the unexpected Jallikattu protests had a big impact on the business of Vijay's film.

Vijaya Productions-bankrolled film is written and directed by Bharathan. Keerthy Suresh has played the female lead.