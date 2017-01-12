Vijay's Bairavaa is a formulaic film that neatly caters to the hardcore fans of Ilayathalapathy. With uncomplicated narration and a decent storyline, Bharathan comes out with a decent entertainer for the family audience this Pongal.

Ilayathalapathy plays the title role and will be seen as a collection agent working with a private bank. His life runs smoothly till he falls in love with Malar Vizhi (Keerthy Suresh). She is being wanted by educationist PK played by Jagapathi Babu for dragging him to the court over her friend's death. With the hero's entry, the film tries to expose the education mafia. The cat-and-mouse game between the hero and the villain forms the rest of the story.

To begin with, Vijay is the biggest positive of the movie. His screen presence alone takes the story to the next level. With good punch dialogues backed by well-choreographed action sequences, the movie becomes a treat for his fans.

The first half of Bairavaa is highly entertaining. The filmgoers will get everything – from punch dialogues to funny one-liners and from action sequences to romance. But the second half is not up to the mark. The story loses the momentum and becomes an average film.

One expects such movies to have a 'punch' in the storyline. But the screenplay loses the grip in parts. Moreover, the run-time of the film does not help the cause.

Coming to other performances, Keerthy Suresh is charming and her chemistry with Vijay works in the film. Rest of the characters have done justice to their roles. But the biggest disappointment is Santhosh Narayanan. His poor work will leave the audience wondering whether he is the man who scored a series of hit albums in the recent years. But he gets cent marks in background score. Sukumar's cinematography gets a thumbs-up and Praveen KL's editing work should have been better.

Overall, Bairavaa is a one-time watch although there are drawbacks.