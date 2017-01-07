The fans of Vijay are set to give a warm reception to Bairavaa, which will hit screens on January 12. This becomes evident from the good response that pre-booking has received in Chennai.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa story leaked?

SPI Cinemas was one of the first theatres that started advance booking for Bairavaa. Now, many theatres have joined them and online pre-booking is getting fantastic response. The industry experts say that the tickets are selling like hotcakes.

However, the counter booking is yet to start and it will begin on January 9, as per sources. The tickets for the first weekend are in demand and this indicates that the movie is likely to have a good opening at the box office.

Bairavaa is the first big Tamil movie to be released in 2017. Generally, Pongal season has been good for Kollywood as the audience turnout to theatres is huge due to the festival. History also tells that Vijay's movies have often struck gold at the collection centres and people are hopeful of Ilayathalapathy repeating the magic with his latest flick.

The movie is releasing in about 450 screens in Tamil Nadu alone and the worldwide screen count is expected to be around 1000. The movie is releasing big in Malaysia where Vijay enjoys a good fan following.

Bairavaa is an action film, written and directed by Bharathan. It revolves around a topical issue and Vijay plays the role of a common man, who fights against the injustice. Keerthy Suresh is the main female lead, whole Jagapathi Babu plays the antagonist in the film, bankrolled by Vijaya Productions.