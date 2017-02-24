The makers of Bahubali: The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) have released a new poster that features Prabhas in a larger-than-life avatar. The new poster shows Prabhas standing on the top of an elephant.

The poster looks striking, with the leading actor, Prabhas' one foot on an elephant's trunk, and the other on its head. The sight is rather glorious and powerful. The apparent reason behind releasing the new poster on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri is that Prabhas' character is seen to be a devotee of Lord Shiva in Bahubali.

The scene where Prabhas was seen lifting a shivling on his shoulder had grabbed much attention in Baahubali: The Beginning. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Bahubali 2 has now become one of the most-awaited flicks of this year. Its prequel, the staggering historical drama, broke all box-office records and was loved for its visual effects.

Looks like director Rajamouli and Prabhas have left no stone unturned in making sure Bahubali: The Conclusion goes one notch higher than Baahubali: The Beginning, and keeps the audience thoroughly entertained. The new poster is surely grabbing eyeballs and is keeping the audience at the edge of their seats, wondering the level of cinematic magic to expect in the upcoming film.

The way the shivling scene was iconic in the prequel, it looks like the image in the new poster is going to have a powerful effect on people and is going to become yet another iconic scene of Bahubali 2. Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty among others, Bahubali 2 is slated for release on April 28.