The makers have announced the trailer release date of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali – The Conclusion (Bahubali 2). Well, the promotional video will be unveiled on March 16.

The news of Bahubali 2's trailer release has excited the fans. They are now curiously looking forward to see whether the clip becomes the talk of the nation like Rajinikanth's Kabali teaser became last year.

After garnering 5 lakh hits in about 25 minutes, Kabali's teaser went on to reach 10-lakh mark in less than an hour. In 22 hours, the video had received over 50 lakh views and had crossed the 1-crore mark in 71 hours.

The Kabali teaser has so far garnered 3.3 crore hits with 4.64 lakh likes, which is the most-liked Indian movie teaser on YouTube. Rajinikanth's mannerisms backed by wonderful background score remained major attraction of the video.

It has to be seen whether Bahubali 2 will surpass the number of hits and likes.

Bahubali series is written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, while his son SS Rajamouli is the director of the two-part film. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing the lead roles.

Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan have done important roles, while Kiccha Sudeep will be seen in a cameo.

It is a two-part film made with the total budget of Rs 250 crore. The first instalment remains the all-time biggest hit of South India at the box office by grossing over Rs 600 crore.

The second instalment will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on April 28.