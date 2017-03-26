Baahubali- The Conclusion (Bahubali 2) music director MM Keeravani is most likely to retire, and the reason apparently is "brainless directors" in Tollywood.

The renowned composer put out a series of tweets, talking about his retirement plan. Although Keeravani is yet to make a final announcement, it seems like his work on the film music front will end with Bahubali 2 songs.

Keeravani took to Twitter to express his displeasure in working with some of the directors in Tollywood industry over the years. The 55-year-old music director, without taking names, lashed out at directors for ignoring his advices.

While he praised Bahubali 2 director SS Rajamouli for his craft, Keeravani criticised others, who according to him never took his advice seriously. He even said there are less chances of him continuing in music industry as he is unhappy with the way his directors have been treating him.

"I worked mostly with brainless directors. They won't listen to my words," he tweeted. "The reason for my best music for SSR. He listens".

He further tweeted:

"Directors think that I am just a musician. They won't pay attention for good advice". "I predicted many flops of mine while story narration itself. But the directors are deaf". "If at all I continue working as per my well wishers wish, I don't want to work with deaf and dumb directors". "Because I was never proud of myself as a musician. I am proud of the writer in me".

In his concluding tweet on his retirement plans, Keeravani said, "The chances of me continuing are less and less as there are more and more brainless directories in Tollywood". Although Keeravani is more than satisfied composing the music of the Bahubali series, it is evident that the music director is miffed with many directors he had worked with earlier.

Lastly, he tweeted that he will let his fans know if he will retire or remain in the industry with another tweet at 5.30 pm today.