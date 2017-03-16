SS Rajamouli's Baahubali – The Conclusion, which is popularly known as Bahubali 2, has run into trouble in Karnataka. A pro-Kannada group has held a protest over the screening of its trailer in the state.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike held a protest in front of Radhika Theatre in Bellary. As per the protestors, actor Sathyaraj, who will be seen in an important role in Baahubali 2, had made a hate speech against Karnataka over the Cauvery River water dispute. Hence, they want the trailer to be banned in Karnataka.

They shouted slogans against Sathyaraj. The protestors also had heated arguments with the cops, who tried to solve the issue. It is now reported that the cops directed the theatre management to postpone the trailer release. It has to be noted that a section of people on social media sites are also demanding that the film should be boycotted by Kannadigas for the same reason.

The trailer of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 was released on Thursday, March 16. The video clip has been simultaneously released in theatres across India.

The video clip portrays some of the interesting moments in Baahubali 2. It is a visually rich clip that revolves around the characters of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj. Anushka Shetty is also seen in the trailer, which has garnered about 56 lakh hits in six hours.

The trailer has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. All the versions have been received well and celebrities, cutting across language barriers, have praised the video.

The forthcoming movie is a sequel to Baahubali – The Beginning, which was released in July 2015. The combined budget of the two versions is Rs 250 crore. The first instalment remains the biggest all-time biggest hit at the South Indian box office by raking in over Rs 600 crore.