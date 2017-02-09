Popular comedy sci-fi show Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant is drawing to a close. While the news have brought tears to loyalists' eyes, reports suggest the show will return with a new season soon.

A Tellychakkar.com report said despite its popularity, the show is being winded up as the makers have explored all possible angles of the robotic plot.

"The show which brought in a fresh wave with its unique concept has been well-received by the viewers. The show has always been high on the popularity chart. The series is drawing to a close, because the robotic plot cannot be stretched beyond a point. However, the channel and production house are in talks for a Season 2," a source told the website.

The report further said actor Iqbal Khan would make a special appearance in the finale. He will be seen in a robotic avatar and will take Rajni (Ridhima Pandit) to the robotic universe.

The episode will also see a sequence wherein the robot would leave behind the remote by mistake and Shaan (Raqesh Bapat) will wonder if he can bring the robot back. The show will end leaving the viewers begging for more.

Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant revolves around Shaan, a scientist who builds a humanoid robot named Rajni. The fun begins when Shaan brings Rajni home and they get married. Rajni's adventures with the Kant family makes it a hilarious watch.