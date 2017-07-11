The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has said that it has "confirmed information" that Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed. This is the latest in the series of reports surrounding Baghdadi's death.

"(We have) confirmed information from leaders, including one of the first rank, in the Islamic State in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zor," SOHR Director Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters adding that sources in ISIS told SOHR sources that Baghdadi had died "but they did not specify when."

Al Sumaria TV quoted a source in Nineveh province as saying that ISIS has declared that Baghdadi has died and that the terrorist organisation will announce his successor soon. ISIS made a brief statement in Tal Afar town, located west of Mosul in Iraq, in which it confirmed Baghdadi's death. The terror group did not add any details but said that a successor would be announced soon and also called upon all ISIS fighters to remain resilient.

His death would be a big blow to ISIS, which has already been defeated in Mosul. There have been several reports claiming that Baghdadi died in airstrikes and bombings but the SOHR is known for its credible reportage on the war against ISIS in Syria.

The Iraqi authorities have, however, not confirmed Baghdadi's death yet. The US State Department has also said that it cannot corroborate Baghdadi's death. ISIS-affiliated websites and social media feeds have also not reported the leader's death.

This announcement comes a day after ISIS reversed a ban on people discussing its chief's death and a punishment of 50 lashes prescribed for anyone who violates the ban.

The Russian Defence Ministry had said in June this year that the ISIS chief and around 30 gunmen were killed by a Russian airstrike in Syria in May. However, other media reports had claimed that he was killed in a US bombing in Iraq. The Pentagon also was sceptic about Russian military's claim that Baghdadi had been killed.

Chaos flared in Tal Afar following the announcement of Baghdadi's death. Baghdadi's supporters and opponents began fighting forcing the group to arrest several people and impose a curfew in most areas of the town, Iraqi News reported citing Al Sumaria TV.

The news comes a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally declared victory over ISIS and announced that Mosul had been liberated from the terror group following a nine-month long battle to retake the city from ISIS. Mosul was the last major stronghold of the group in Iraq. the PM had said that the recapture of Mosul was an end of the self-styled "caliphate" declared by Baghdadi in 2014.

ISIS captured Mosul in June 2014 after the government forces abandoned their weapons and fled the region making it easy for the terrorist organisation to take control of the city.