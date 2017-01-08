At least 13 people are confirmed to be dead and over 50 others were left injured in a suicide car bomb blast in eastern Baghdad on Sunday. The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement on its Amaq news agency, the Islamic State group claimed the attack saying that the bomber had "targeted a gathering of Shiites in district of Jamila," Reuters reported. According to local sources, the attacker is believed to have driven the car through a gate into the market and detonated the bomb after security forces fired on the vehicle.

Sunday's attack is the latest round of targetting Shiites Muslim districts of Baghdad. Previously, a similar attack took place on January 2, in which more than 35 people were killed. Recently, the terror group has been increasing its bomb attacks on civilians ever since it has come under pressure from Iraqi forces in the rebel-controlled areas of north and west regions of the country, BBC reported.

The Iraqi forces and their Shia allies have been trying to drive out ISIS from its stronghold Mosul (located in northern Iraq) too.