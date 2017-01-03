- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Baghdad streets run red with blood after Sadr City suicide bomb attack
Amateur footage shows puddles of blood in the streets of of Sadr City, Baghdad after a suicide bomb attack left at least 35 people dead on 2 January. Islamic State (Isis) has since claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left at least 60 others injured in the predominantly Shia district.
Most popular