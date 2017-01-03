Baghdad streets run red with blood after Sadr City suicide bomb attack

Baghdad streets run red with blood after Sadr City suicide bomb attack Close
Embed
Amateur footage shows puddles of blood in the streets of of Sadr City, Baghdad after a suicide bomb attack left at least 35 people dead on 2 January. Islamic State (Isis) has since claimed responsibility for the attack, which also left at least 60 others injured in the predominantly Shia district.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular