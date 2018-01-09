Following the Best Picture nomination at Golden Globes 2018 on Sunday, January 7, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' has bagged another Best Picture nomination in 71st British Academy Film Awards.

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is leading the list with 12 nominations in total. It is followed by Three Billboards and Darkest Hour along with nine nominations each.

Surprisingly, box office flop Blade Runner 2049 has earned eight nods alongside Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Blade Runner 2049 has earned $258.7 million at the worldwide box office while the production budget was $150 million. Needless to say, the Ryan Gosling starrer was a box office flop.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the sci-fi movie is 87 percent fresh. "That Blade Runner 2049 is a more than worthy sequel to Scott's first film means it crosses the highest bar anyone could have reasonably set for it, and it distinguishes Villeneuve – who's masterminded all of this, somehow, since making Arrival – as the most exciting filmmaker working at his level today," as noted by The Telegraph's Robbie Collin.

This year's Bafta ceremony will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 18, 2018.

Check the complete list of Bafta 2018 nominations:

Best film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British film

Darkest Hour

The Death Of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

The Death Of Stalin

Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool

Molly's Game

Paddington 2

Leading Actress

Annette Bening – Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World

Hugh Grant – Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul

I Am Not A Witch

Jawbone

Kingdom Of Us

Lady Macbeth

Film not in the English language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Documentary

City Of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Animated Film

Coco Lee

Loving Vincent

My Life As A Courgette