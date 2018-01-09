Following the Best Picture nomination at Golden Globes 2018 on Sunday, January 7, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' has bagged another Best Picture nomination in 71st British Academy Film Awards.
Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is leading the list with 12 nominations in total. It is followed by Three Billboards and Darkest Hour along with nine nominations each.
Surprisingly, box office flop Blade Runner 2049 has earned eight nods alongside Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.
Blade Runner 2049 has earned $258.7 million at the worldwide box office while the production budget was $150 million. Needless to say, the Ryan Gosling starrer was a box office flop.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the sci-fi movie is 87 percent fresh. "That Blade Runner 2049 is a more than worthy sequel to Scott's first film means it crosses the highest bar anyone could have reasonably set for it, and it distinguishes Villeneuve – who's masterminded all of this, somehow, since making Arrival – as the most exciting filmmaker working at his level today," as noted by The Telegraph's Robbie Collin.
This year's Bafta ceremony will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 18, 2018.
Check the complete list of Bafta 2018 nominations:
Best film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British film
Darkest Hour
The Death Of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Original Screenplay
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Death Of Stalin
Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
Molly's Game
Paddington 2
Leading Actress
Annette Bening – Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Leading Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
Hugh Grant – Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul
I Am Not A Witch
Jawbone
Kingdom Of Us
Lady Macbeth
Film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Documentary
City Of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Animated Film
Coco Lee
Loving Vincent
My Life As A Courgette